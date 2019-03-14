COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department said it will host a special wildland fire training for its staff members starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Constitution Drive and Charles Tillman Way, which is the location for its new fire station.

Staff will handle a controlled burn as part of the lesson in using new methods for controlling wildfires, the department said. Firefighters will create control lines and use drip torches to create the controlled fire.

The training will end around noon. Plenty of firefighters and tools will be at the scene to make sure the fire doesn't grow out of control, the department said.

The fires will create some smoke, but residents in the area will have no need to worry, the department said. Since the property is surrounded by wide, paved roads, the department said the fire will be easily contained for the training.