COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department said its arson investigators are investigating three fires that happened on the 1100 block of Randa Street throughout February.

Two separate fires happened at the same vacant home that was undergoing renovations, one time on Feb. 9 at about 1:40 a.m., and the other time on Feb. 14 at 11:30 p.m., according to the department.

The third fire started on Feb. 21 at 10:30 p.m. from a vehicle across the street from the previous fires, and it caused damage to a home with people inside, the department said.

During two of those fires, residents said they saw people in the area before the fires started, the department said.

If you have any information about the fires, you can contact the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.