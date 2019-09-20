A medic crew and ambulance courtesy of the Copperas Cove Fire Department deployed to Houston to help residents affected by Imelda, according to the department.

They were deployed at the request of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Coordinator.

In a Facebook post, CCFD said Crew Medic 22 were in Houston and waiting assignment as part of Strike Team 7 Friday. The crew slept in the back of the ambulance Thursday night.

"In times of disaster Texans help Texans," CCFD wrote. "Please wish those on the coast and your CCFD professional firefighters deploying success and safety."

The department said the deployment would not affect emergency responses in Copperas Cove.

