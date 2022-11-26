Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless

There were no injuries reported by the two residents of the home or firefighters.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street.

Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young.

The home was a total loss, as stated by Young. There were no injuries reported by the two residents of the home or firefighters.

The Copperas Cove Fire Department had a working structure fire this evening. All the training throughout the year has... Posted by Copperas Cove Fire Department on Friday, November 25, 2022

Two cars and one motorcycle were however destroyed by the fire, according to Copperas Cove Fire.



The Copperas Cove Fire Marshal believes the fire started in a detached laundry room area.