COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove High School was placed on lockdown Monday for about an hour.

The lockdown was lifted just before 1:30 p.m. The district said on Facebook that a student with an illegal knife on campus was arrested. The student did not threaten any other students, according to the district.

The district posted the following statement to its Facebook page:

“Please be advised that Copperas Cove High School is on lockdown due to an unsubstantiated threat. In partnership with the Copperas Cove Police Department, our student resource officers assigned to the campus and other officers have responded to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Please allow the officers to do their job and do not come to the campus. We will provide more details as they become available. Thank you for your understanding.”

A trusted 6 News source said despite rumors, there was no active shooter.

The district later posted an update:

"Please be advised that CCHS is no longer on lockdown. A student with an illegal knife on campus resulted in an arrest. The student did not threaten any other students. We are adjusting the lunch schedule. Transportation for students will run on schedule this afternoon. Please remind your students that no weapons of any kind or allowed on CCISD campuses. We do have additional counselors and administrators on campus to provide support to our students. ￼￼Thank you for your understanding.￼"

6 News made several calls to the district and police department. More than an hour after our requests for information about the incident, we had not gotten a call back.

