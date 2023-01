The event will be held at the Copperas Cove Library, 501 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on jobs in Central Texas

The City of Copperas Cove is hosting a job fair on Jan. 28, according to Fort Hood Area Events Facebook.

Click here for a list of all the positions that will be available.