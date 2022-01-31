Copperas Cove High School bans fans, spectators from home varsity basketball games

Copperas Cove officials told 6 News Sports the decision came after the Jan. 18 fighting incident. The ban will last for the remainder of the school year.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — No fans or spectators will be allowed at any Copperas Cove High School home varsity basketball games for the remainder of the season, according to Copperas Cove Independent School District.

Copperas Cove officials told 6 News Sports that Copperas Cove High School Principal Jimmy Shuck told all students and parents of this decision on Jan. 21 following the Jan. 18 fighting incident.

CCISD officials will allow one exception to the rule and that is on 'senior night' where seniors will be allowed to bring a maximum of four family members, per district officials.