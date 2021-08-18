Copperas Cove ISD bus drivers go extra mile to keep buses clean

According to CCISD officials, all of their bus drivers have received extensive training in COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Independent School District (CCISD) bus drivers are going the extra mile to keep their buses safe from COVID-19.

According to CCISD officials, all 65 drivers of their buses, in addition to 22 bus aides, have received extensive training in COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

"Buses are thoroughly disinfected after each bus trip, particularly high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheel, knobs, windows, and door handles," CCISD officials said. "During cleaning, drivers open windows to allow for additional ventilation and airflow, which is helpful in mitigating COVID-19 spread."

The CCISD Transportation Department will continue the tradition of providing excellent service to Copperas Cove students and campuses, said Gary Elliott, CCISD Director of Transportation.

CCISD currently has 93 buses in its fleet, which can manage up to 50 students per bus said CCISD officials.