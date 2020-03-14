COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Independent School District has extended spring break by one week.

Schools will remain closed March 16 through March 20. This closure also applies to all after-school care, extended day programs, field trips, extra-curricular and district-sponsored events.

"This was not an easy decision to make due to the potential impact it will have on our families, but the safety of our students and our staff is our highest priority. Further, this helps protect our greater community, which includes those that are most vulnerable to the virus," CCISD Superintendent Joseph Burns. "Copperas Cove ISD made this decision in conjunction with other local entities and with direction from the Bell County and state health departments. Copperas Cove ISD will continue to consult with local public health officials, monitor the situation daily and will provide timely updates to our families and staff."

At this time, CCISD intends to return to regular schedules starting Monday, March 23.

