Copperas Cove ISD increases mental health services for students and staff

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — School is back in session and Copperas Cove ISD is focusing on increasing mental health services for students and staff.

They've implemented a new program called The Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine, also known as TCHATT.

"That program provides assessment, brief intervention, and stabilization," Rhonda Burnell said, the director of behavioral support services at CCISD. "They can get one to four sessions of counseling to include their families, if necessary."

Burnell said this has been in the works since before the onset of the pandemic, and that she realized this is perfect timing because the services are in high demand at this time.

"It's not just something that they get to use while they're in elementary school or high school, it continues on to college as well," Burnell said.

With the TCHATT program, students and staff have access to child psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed health clinicians for ongoing care, and it's all free.

"My hope for the school year is that we can all find the best way for us to just be well, and that doesn't just mean physically be well, but the whole person be well," Burnell said.

The district's focus is to address the whole child, academically, socially, emotionally, and physically to meet all their needs.

This program will be available districtwide with access for students on all campuses and the services are all free, however parents must give written consent.

For more information on TCHATT, click here.