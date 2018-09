COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD will be partnering with Walgreens to provide free, on-site flu shots.

Shots will be administered by Walgreens in the CCISD Service and Training Center Friday from 11 a.m. until 4:15 p.m..

Anyone wanting a free shot will need to bring their insurance card, CCISD badge and completed VAR form.

