COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD officials announced Saturday the Tax Ratification Election was passed "by a large margin."

Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns said because of the TRE, $4.1 million will be injected in CCISD to offset Federal Impact Aid's loss.

"The passage of the TRE will help our district in all aspects of our operations without causing a change to our total tax rate," Board of Trustees President Joan Manning said.

