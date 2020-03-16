COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Independent School District will provide meals to students and children up to age 18, according to a press release Monday.

CCISD said they are committed to providing instructional and nutritional support to students while they are at home.

The CCISD instructional staff is developing instructional resources for students and families that can be accessed online. For families without internet connectivity, the same resources in an instructional packet that will be available curbside at select school campuses.

CCISD will provide free breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and under starting on Tuesday, March 17, at 7:30 a.m. Meals may be picked up at Hettie Halstead Elementry, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, and Stevens Early Learning Academy.

Parents and guardians are asked not to exit their vehicles as CCISD child nutrition staff will hand students their meals. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

At this time, CCISD campuses are closed through March 20, according to the release. If coronavirus cases increase, the back to school date will be pushed back.

