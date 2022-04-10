Copperas Cove ISD warns families of false iPhone AirDrop school threats

Copperas Cove ISD warns parents of an AirDrop trend that has become popular amongst schools throughout the United States.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD sent out a letter to parents warning of false threats being sent to iPhones via the AirDrop feature, as stated in the letter on Oct. 19.

"When students receive these anonymous threats, many are copying and pasting the threatening message and sending it to any device that has its AirDrop feature activated and is close enough to receive messages," the letter read.

The district says that if you do receive an AirDrop message to report it to the nearest CCISD staff member immediately. You can also report after school hours, via the CCISD website.

To change the setting for the Airdrop feature:

Go to SETTINGS Scroll down and select GENERAL Tap AIRDROP Select RECEIVING OFF or CONTACTS ONLY.