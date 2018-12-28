COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Frank Seffrood, the mayor of Copperas Cove, died unexpectedly at 79 years old, the city said in a press release.

Seffrood was suffering from a brief illness early Friday morning, then he passed away, the city said.

He was born in southern Wisconsin in 1939, and served 23 years in the U.S. Army.

He held and Associate's Degree in Computer Programming and a Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems,.

Seffrood worked for Central Texas College from 1980 to 1986, and also the U.S. Postal Service from 1986 to 2010.

He was first elected as mayor in 2015, after he served on the city council for 6 and a half years.

He was just re-elected to serve a second 3-year term as mayor on Dec. 11, the city said in the release.

Seffrood is survived by his wife, Rita Seffrood, his three children and three grandchildren.

The Seffrood family wants their privacy respected, but they appreciate all prayers in this difficult time, the city said.

Funeral arrangements:

Visitation:

Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W Avenue B, Copperas Cove Saturday, January 5, 2019, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Rosary:

Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W Avenue B, Copperas Cove Sunday, January 6, 2019, 7:30 p.m.



Catholic Mass and Interment:

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove Monday, January 7, 2019, 10 a.m., followed by interment at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Hwy 195, Killeen



