COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Emergency Management Coordinator released a statement reassuring community members the city is monitoring information on the coronavirus.

Coordinator Gary D. Young said city departments are assessing protocols as they continue to operate in the community. Young added that Copperas Cove EMS will follow Center for Disease Control guidelines, the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines and their own emergency service policies.

"The city has not been notified of suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Central Texas," Young said in a release. "Citizens are encouraged to not panic in any situation, continue good personal and family hygiene practices, monitor official government communications and media reports, and continue with normal daily activities until otherwise notified."

Young also reminded residents to follow CDC guidelines on how to prepare and take action for coronavirus and other communicable diseases.

