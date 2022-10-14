'I was young' | Copperas Cove mother shares her breast cancer journey

Amber Gorman of Copperas Cove was diagnosed with breast cancer at 36. She says she wants to make sure everyone is aware of changes in their bodies.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — When you think of breast cancer, you may be picturing a woman in her 50s or 60s. And while the majority of cases are in women over 50, doctors are starting to see more cases in younger women.

One in 8 women will develop breast cancer. About 9% of new cases in the U.S. are found in women younger than 45. Amber Gorman was one of them.

"I was young," Gorman said." I just found a lump"

Gorman said she felt something in her right breast and knew she had to get it checked out.

"So it was big enough to feel and I just went to the doctor and it just rolled on from there," Gorman said.

In December 2019, Gorman was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer at the age of 36. She said she was given a few options but decided to go with surgery and chemotherapy.

"I was like oh it's cancer I just want it all gone so I did have a bilateral mastectomy," Gorman said.

The timing couldn't have been worse. Gorman started chemo in March 2020 right at the start of the pandemic.

"I think that was the scariest part for me honestly because we didn't know what was going on. I couldn't like other previous cancer patients have support in the treatment room with me," Gorman explained.

Her support was relegated to the parking lot.

"My dad would take me to chemo in Temple and he would sit in the parking lot while I got my treatment. So he would say for four or five hours," Gorman said.

Gorman is now battling breast cancer for the second time. She said felt another lump, this time in her collarbone in September of last year, and went in immediately to get it checked out. She said we should all be proactive about our health.

"But everybody needs to be aware and not just women not just people in their 40s and 50s men get breast cancer too and my biggest thing is do your self-exams and know your body," Gorman said.