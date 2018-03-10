COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas City Council approved a controversial Hwy. 190 improvement plan Tuesday.

The project plans to add medians and sidewalks to 1.2 miles of the highway leading into the city.

Dozens of residents attended the meeting and shared their thoughts on the improvement project. The biggest topics discussed were safety of residents on the road and business impact.

The council members debated the issue for over an hour and voted to pass the project with a four to three vote.

"The four members chose to support the project is because they see the value of the safety and I do believe they are thinking with a vision into the future," said Silvia Rhoads, a volunteer with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.

The original planned involved shrinking the three lanes on each side of the road down to two lanes. The council approved a contingency with a four to three vote that they would keep the three lanes of traffic.

"In order to keep what they want to they will have to narrow the lanes which means we will all be traveling closer together," said Siggi Loe, who opposed the project.

