COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove tweaked its 190 beautification project after citizens voiced their concerns.

The original plan involved downsizing the three-lane road in East Copperas Cove to a two-lane road. This would make room for a median and sidewalk on one side for pedestrians and cyclists.

In its revised plan the city addressed the most common complaint: The lost lane.

The new design keeps all three lanes and moves the bike lane into the street to shrink the sidewalk size.

City Councilman David Morris said it was important to keep the project for safety reasons, but the citizens' opposition encouraged city officials to find a compromise.

"One of the biggest complaints was the loss of a lane," Morris said. "We're able to show them that we're going to keep that additional lane in there, we're listening to what they have to say."

Copperas Cove has already spent about $250,000 on the original design, and it will need to invest another $75,000 for the redesign.

