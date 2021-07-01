Copperas Cove PD: $200 fine for shooting off illegal fireworks in city limits

The department says there will be "zero-tolerance" and will fine people who are caught.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — As the 4th of July draws closer and Central Texans prepare to celebrate America's Independence day, the Copperas Cove Police Department is issuing a stern warning against the use of illegal fireworks inside city limits.

Anyone caught with an illegal firework is subject to a $200 fine.

"The Copperas Cove Police Department in collaboration with the Copperas Cove Fire Department will be working to send a zero-tolerance message against the use of illegal fireworks within the City limits this 4th of July," Lt. Kevin Miller told 6 News in a release.

The city said they will staff extra officers on the holiday to issue citations for those who fail to comply with the fireworks ordinance.

"Pets and veterans with sensitivities to noise, as well as the general public, have repeatedly had their holidays disrupted by individuals setting off illegal fireworks," he said.

The city is hoping with some warning, people will take the fireworks ordinance seriously and allow everyone to enjoy the holiday.