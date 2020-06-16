COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North 7th St. on Monday at about 7:06 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims. The first, Eric Wayne Rodgers, 35, suffered two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Advent Hospital in Killeen by Copperas Cove EMS where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, Darien Selby, 34, was also shot in the abdomen by a bullet that passed through the front of his home. Selby was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by Copperas Cove EMS where he was treated and released.

The Copperas Cove PD is still investigating this shooting. Any tips and information can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number (254)547-1111 or the Copperas Cove Police Department (254) 547-8222.

Also on KCENTV.com:

RELATED: President Trump signs policing reform executive order

RELATED: US expects insurers to cover COVID vaccine without copays

RELATED: Abbott to address spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations