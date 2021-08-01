Copperas Cove police respond to afternoon shooting

The victim was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He is in stable condition at this time.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove police officers responded to the area of Donna Avenue and Hughes Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim Thursday around 12:42 p.m.

When officers arrived they found they found a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid until the arrival of Copperas Cove Fire & EMS.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He is in stable condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.