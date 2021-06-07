Copperas Cove police warn of possible card skimmer at Speedy Pac

The department said it has received reports of debit card abuse from customers who used the gas pumps at Speedy Pac on 816 N. 1st St.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is alerting customers of a possible card skimmer found at a gas station in the city.

In most cases, the department said the victim used a Valero credit card to buy gas and then found the card compromised afterwards, possibly by a skimmer. However, no skimmer has been found at this time, the department said.

The department encouraged customers who recently purchased gas from Speedy Pac to contact their card issuer, request a new card and monitor accounts for unauthorized transactions. If any unauthorized transaction occurs, the department said customers should report it to their banking institution.