Copperas Cove continues requiring masks in city buildings after governor's executive order goes into effect

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is requiring face masks inside city facilities when six feet of social distancing can't be maintained, the city announced Tuesday.

The decision, which is for people 10 and older, was made by city officials after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that rescinds the statewide requirement to wear face coverings starting at 12:01 a.m. on March 10.

"The order does however strongly encourage individuals to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person from a differing household," the city said in a release.

The city added that its mask requirement will exempt those with a medical condition tat prohibits face coverings.

City officials are also asking the public to continue maintaining proper hygiene and regular cleaning of hands prior to entering city buildings.