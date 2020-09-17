Copperas Cove residents receive mailer about water quality, not associated with city

The mailer states that the city will conduct water tests for the residents of Copperas Cove and asks that the residents provide a completed form and water sample.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove said it was contacted by several residents who asked about a mailer they received from PW Labs, 1320 Arrow Point Dr. STE 501, Cedar Park, TX 78613-9921, according to the City of Copperas Cove-Municipal Government Facebook page. These mailers are not associated with the city in any way.

The mailer states that the city will conduct water tests for the residents of Copperas Cove and asks that the residents provide a completed form and water sample.

The city said these mailers are being distributed by a third party business and are not associated with the City of Copperas Cove in any manner.

"We want to ensure our residents that we have not contracted with, nor are we working with, this particular business. A specific line on the mailer does state 'not affiliated with city water or county health departments,'" the city said.

According to the Facebook post, while some companies recommend that drinking water needs to be tested by an outside source in order to sell unnecessary and expensive filtration systems, the City’s drinking water quality meets or exceeds all state and federal standards and regulations.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Commission on Environment Quality set regulatory limits for the amounts of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems, and the City of Copperas Cove water is tested regularly to ensure those standards are met, according to the city. T

The City’s 2019 Water Quality Report may be viewed here.