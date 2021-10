The game will resume Friday, Oct. 1 at Bulldawg Stadium.

KILLEEN, Texas — The football game between Copperas Cove High and Shoemaker High was postponed Thursday evening due to inclement weather.

According to Killeen ISD, the game will resume Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove. The game will resume from the last play.