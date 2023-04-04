City of Copperas Cove still under last year's water restrictions

On Aug. 8, 2022, Mayor Dan Yancey signed the order for the restrictions, It encourages voluntary water conservation in hopes to reduce daily water demand by 5 to 10%

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is reminding the public that they are still under Stage 1 Water Restrictions that were set last year because of current lake levels.

On Aug. 8, 2022, Mayor Dan Yancey signed the order for the restrictions, It encourages voluntary water conservation in hopes to reduce daily water demand by 5% to 10%.

All residents, businesses and other entities are encouraged to do the following:

Limit irrigation of lawns and landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems to two days a week between the hours of midnight until 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight. Limit outdoor water use between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except when a hand-held hose, faucet-filled bucket or watering can of 5 gallons or less is used.

The city said it is reducing the amount of water it flushes in mains, will reduce irrigation of public landscaped areas and use reclaimed water for non-potable purposes.