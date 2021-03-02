Copperas Cove High School student earns spot in state choir

Adam Hirsch has participated in choir competitions since middle school. This year he made it all the way to the top as he earned a spot in the Texas state choir.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove High School student earned the title of Texas All-State Musician - a title fewer than three percent of more than 50,000 students achieve, according to Copperas Cove ISD.

Adam Hirsch, a junior, competed for the spot on the this year's all-state choir but won't be able to perform due to the ongoing pandemic. He's not letting that bring down his achievements.

“My biggest motivation was the prospect of singing some of my favorite choral pieces with a large, talented choir,” Hirsch said. “It took a while for me to realize that wasn't going to happen this year. But, I am still a (high school) junior, and I am optimistic about next year.”

Hirsch began participating in choir competitions in junior high, when he auditioned for the regional choir twice and qualified once. He was also selected for the freshman/sophomore region choir as a freshman, and then selected to the region high school choir as a sophomore, and now again as a junior where he placed second chair in the Tenor 1 section.

“This year was the first time I competed with the mentality that I could make state. The process began with the TMEA choir camp, which was virtual this year, consisting of daily Zoom meetings in which we attempted to learn the competition music,” Hirsch said. “It was difficult to learn with those conditions, but it did ensure I had copies of the music and a start on learning them.”