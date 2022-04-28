x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Copperas Cove Water Department to shut down water for certain areas

The City of Copperas Cove Water Department plans to complete necessary water repairs Thursday evening.

More Videos

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are news segments on climate change.

The City of Copperas Cove Water Department will be making water repairs starting midnight on April 28.

The repairs will be done at night to avoid closing routes to businesses and roads during the day, according to the city.  The following areas will experience an interruption of water services:

  • Tienert and S. 2nd Street
  • S. 2nd Street and Robertson
  • Robertson and Turner
  • Shady and Clara
  • Morris and Tienert

Service interruption is not expected to exceed longer than four hours, according to the city. 

RELATED: Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases

RELATED: Officials: Watch out for hazards when you go to Belton Lake