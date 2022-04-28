Copperas Cove Water Department to shut down water for certain areas

The City of Copperas Cove Water Department plans to complete necessary water repairs Thursday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are news segments on climate change.

The City of Copperas Cove Water Department will be making water repairs starting midnight on April 28.

The repairs will be done at night to avoid closing routes to businesses and roads during the day, according to the city. The following areas will experience an interruption of water services:

Tienert and S. 2nd Street

S. 2nd Street and Robertson

Robertson and Turner

Shady and Clara

Morris and Tienert