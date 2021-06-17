Copperas Cove's South Park Pool to temporarily close due to lifeguard shortage

The pool will close beginning Saturday, June 19, until further notice, the release said.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The South Park Pool in Copperas Cove will be closed temporarily due to a lifeguard staffing shortage, according to a news release on Thursday.

The pool located on Dennis Street will close beginning Saturday, June 19, until further notice, the release said.

Swimming lessons won't be affected by the South Park closure and remain scheduled.

The City Park Pool will remain open weekly from Tuesday through Friday at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It won't be open on Mondays due to maintenance.

Copperas Cove's Parks and Recreation says if you'd like to apply and be a lifeguard, the application is online.

Any other questions can be directed to Recreation Superintendent Caycee Hauck at chauck@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 542-2719.