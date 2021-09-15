Copperas Cove ISD bus drivers, substitute teachers get pay raises

The pay raises are retroactive, going back to Sept. 13 for substitute teachers and back to the beginning of the school year for bus drivers.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD bus drivers and substitute teachers will get a pay raise after the school board unanimously approved the wage increases, the district announced Sept. 15.

The pay raises are retroactive, going back to Sept. 13 for substitute teachers and back to the beginning of the school year for bus drivers, according to a release from the district.

Substitute teachers with no degree are now receiving $105 per day, up from $75, while those with a degree are receiving $115 per day, instead of $100 with an additional increase to $130 per day for a long-term position. A certified teacher who is working as a long-term substitute earns $180 per day, up from $150, according to the school district.

Meanwhile, bus drivers received an hourly pay increase from $14.65 to $18 per hour, plus a $250 incentive after working 30 consecutive workdays in a semester for the 2021-22 school year. Drivers are eligible for the incentive twice a year, once during each semester.

Bus drivers will continue receiving a $200 referral incentive for recruiting drivers who work for six consecutive months with CCISD.