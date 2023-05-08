Corkys Wine and Beer Bar in Temple to shut down following the weekend

The reasoning behind the closing of the business was not mentioned.

TEMPLE, Texas — Corkys Wine and Beer Bar announced that the business will be shutting down for good on Saturday, May 13.

Located at 13 S 2nd St. in Temple, Corkys has been providing comedy, karaoke and additional weekly entertainment for the last couple of years. However, that is now coming to an end.

In a Facebook post from Corkys Wine and Beer Bar, it reads:

"Thank you. Everyone who made Corkys such a fun place to be. We are clsoing our doors on Saturday 5/13/23. We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown community. Cheers!"

An official cause for the closing was not mentioned in the post, but community members in Temple are reacting to the abrupt news.

To view the announcement, visit here.