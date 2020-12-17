LIVE: Gov. Abbott to update state on vaccine distribution as thousands more doses arrive

Texas is set to get tens of thousands more doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will update the state on vaccine distribution efforts from the UPS Distribution Center in Austin on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The governor’s update will include Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt.

The press conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. You can watch it live in the video above when it starts, or on KVUE's social media channels.

Texas is also expected to receive more doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 87 medical facilities across the state, including 10 in Central Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Already this week, 23 Texas medical facilities received a shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine. Thursday’s delivery is expected to round out the state’s allotted doses for the week, meaning more than 220,000 doses should be delivered to 110 facilities in 34 counties this week.

These are the Central Texas sites expecting deliveries on Thursday:

Travis County

Seton Medical Center – 2,925 doses

Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas – 1,950 doses

South Austin Medical Center – 975 doses

Dell Seton Medical Center – 1,950 doses

Austin State Hospital – 975 doses

North Austin Medical Center – 975 doses

St. David's Medical Center – 975 doses

Williamson County

Round Rock Medical Center – 975 doses

Baylor Scott and White Health Medical Center Round Rock – 975 doses

Hays County

Seton Medical Center Hays – 975 doses

The shipment schedule for next week is still being determined, a Texas DSHS spokesperson said.