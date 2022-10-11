The men treaded water for 28 hours and fended off multiple sharks before they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coast Guard Ocean Sentry aircrew from Corpus Christi discovered and rescued three fishermen Sunday after they were shipwrecked for 28 hours in the Gulf of Mexico.

Before their rescue, the men tried to flag down oil rigs and shrimp boats off the coast of Louisiana for help, but were unsuccessful.

Then they were joined by sharks.

"The shark bit the life vest in front of me,” Luan Nguyen, one of the shipwrecked men, said of the attack. “I pushed him in the face and he wouldn't leave, so I took my two thumbs and jabbed him in the eyes, and he took off."

After fending off the sharks, one of the men swam for five miles until his phone received signal, which allowed him to send his location to a friend.

By the time they were rescued, all three men had hypothermia, and two of them had shark bite injuries.