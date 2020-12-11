Coryell County appoints local clinic director as county health authority

Coryell Health Medical Clinic Director Dr. Diedra Wuenschel is now the county's health authority.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County has a new health authority after the appointment of a local physician to the role.

Dr. Diedra Wuenschel, the Coryell Health Medical Clinic Director, was recently sworn in as the Coryell County Health Authority.

“As a doctor and a member of the community, I personally have a vested interest, with a firsthand view of the happenings in the community, including the hospital, clinics, local retail locations, as well as I have children in the school system," Dr. Wuenschel said in a release.

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said the county health authority is a physician appointed by the commissioners court for a two-year term. That person administers state and local laws related to public health in a local government's jurisdiction, Miller said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has collaborated with our local health system’s leadership, as well as with the local school system in an effort to protect, educate, identify cases of coronavirus in our area, and ensure we have the plans and resources the community needs as the current COVID-19 pandemic continues to progress,” Judge Miller said.