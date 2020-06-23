Coryell County extends Disaster Declaration, face coverings in public

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and the Commissioners Court of Coryell County extended the local disaster declaration until 11:59 p.m. on July 27

A declaration of local disaster was originally issued on March 13 an extended to April 3, April 27 and May 26.

The threat of COVID-19 still exists within Coryell County and presents a threat to the health, welfare and safety of all residents, according to the Commissioners Court of Coryell County.

The number of cases has continued to rise and the county has hit a peak number of cases within the past week.

The State of Texas is still under a disaster proclamation that was originally issued by Governor Abbott on March 13 and renewed on April 12 and May 12. Abbott has issued 26 executive orders to date, in an effort to manage the pandemic.

The Coryell County Disaster Declaration has three core elements. Those include wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining social distancing and washing your hands frequently.

More extensive rules and regulations are as follows:

All previous orders of the Coryell County Judge and this Court, relating to the Coronavirus pandemic, are superseded by this order, except that the order authorizing postmortem testing for COVID-19, the order limiting access to the Coryell County Courthouse, and Court Order 2020-07 shall remain in effect. All citizens residing in, visiting, or traveling through Coryell County shall comply with this order and the Executive Orders issued by the Governor of the State of Texas. And, except where necessary to provide or obtain Covered Services, shall minimize social gatherings, and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household. People over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. For the purpose of this order, "Covered Services" shall be defined in the same manner as specified in Executive Order GA-23, or any subsequent Executive Order. All citizens residing in, visiting, or traveling through Coryell County should comply with the guidelines for personal and public health standards as defined by the National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). These guidelines stress three core elements - wear a face-covering in public, maintain social distancing, wash your hands frequently. Every business, service provider, and organization operating in Coryell County shall retain the right to refuse service to any customer or patron who they feel is not in compliance with the minimum standard health protocols recommended by the DSHS or CDC. Businesses, service providers, and organizations may require customers to follow additional hygiene measures or protocols. Religious services, as defined by Executive Orders, conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship are not subject to the conditions and limitations set forth for other Covered Services. Religious services should be conducted in a manner that addresses the needs of individual congregations while minimizing the risk of spreading the virus. Additional precautions should be taken to protect the health of persons over the age of 65 or anyone with an underlying health condition. All citizens are encouraged to participate and engage in outdoor/recreational activities so long as necessary precautions are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household. This order is consistent with the Executive Orders issued by the Governor of the State of Texas and does not prohibit people from safely engaging in daily activities and accessing Covered Services.