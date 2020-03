CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Judge Roger Miller issued a declaration of disaster because of the coronavirus, according to the Copperas Cove Facebook page.

"All public events in Coryell County shall cease," Miller said.

All details are listed in the attachment below:

Popular on KCENTV.com:

HEARTWARMING: Italians play music out of windows for coronavirus lockdown 'flash mob'

President Trump says he will 'likely' take coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors