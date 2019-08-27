CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Judge Roger Miller is cutting his own pay after complaints from the sheriff office’s staff at a the County Commissioners Court meeting Monday.

Miller would have gotten a pay raise of around $7,900 with $7,000 of it coming from a "salary supplement" for his service in the County Juvenile Court. The $7,000 raise was to be applied equally to Miller and other district court judges who served the Juvenile court.

Meanwhile, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office staff was getting a pay raise of 2%. Some of the staff said they were promised more.

"When you look at them not getting what they were promised and them someone comes in seven months later, and is getting what they are getting... it's a hard pill to swallow," said one staff member.

The salary supplement Miller would have gotten was not listed under "County Judge" in the budget, but instead under Juvenile Court, leaving some county residents claiming the pay raise was underhanded.

In truth, the supplement had been paid out of that area of the budget for years.

When Miller addressed the issue of his pay, a Copperas Cove citizen at the meeting challenged him to take a pay cut.

"Everyone agrees you are overpaid so do you want to take a pay cut?” William Abel said.

"No I think my compensation is in line with what I am doing," Miller said.

"Everyone in the room disagrees with you. All the tax payers here, you are going to tell the sheriff he has to do less with more," Abel said. "And help with the budget of the county."

The problem was, the only way Miller could take a pay cut was to lower the Juvenile Court salary supplement going to all Judges, as it had to remain equal.

Speaking with the commissioners, Miller suggested reducing the supplement $7,000, erasing the majority of his raise, and then raise the salaries of the other judges $7,000 from the general fund instead.

Under the current proposal, Miller's salary will be $83,844.78 according to Commissioner Daren Moore.