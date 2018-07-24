The wildfire in Coryell county continued to burn for the fifth day on Monday. The fire has grown 5,005 acres.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says as a whole things were looking much better Monday than they were several days ago.

Coryell county resident Kerry Cryer says she and her family did everything they could to protect their home when the fire started on Wednesday.

"We got everything on the concrete. We got everything we could, hoses out, sprinklers on. The plan was if we had to, we would back wash the pool and flood the yard as much as possible," said Cryer.

Two-thirds of Cryer's 250-acre ranch on County Road 140 is now charred. Although they planned to save it, Cryer admits she was scared they were going to lose it all.

"It’s amazing how fast it came through,” said Cryer. “It traveled over two miles in less than 30 minutes. It was super-fast and hot.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest service, the Harmon road fire was 50 percent contained on Monday. They say people need to know that the conditions are still very dry.

“That’s why It’s so important that right now we go down the line and make sure we are checking all of the fire, especially those areas where the winds are going to switch,” said Mary Leathers with Texas A&M Forest Service. “It will push back onto that section fire so we are making sure that we picking up on any heat or smoke so that we'll get rid of the fire.

Cryer says she and her family are trying to move forward with everything they have left.

Firefighters from Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and other states assisting Central Texas fire crews. They're expected continue working for the rest of the week.

© 2018 KCEN