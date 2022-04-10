Coryell County Sheriff to give update on escaped inmate

Sheriff Scott A. Williams will host the media to give an update on the search for Brandon Hogan.

GATESVILLE, Texas — As the search for escaped inmate Brandon Hogan continues for over a week, the Coryell County Sheriff's Department is preparing to give an update on the hunt.

Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams will be hosting a news conference to provide an update on the search at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The conference will host media representatives at the Coryell County Sheriff's Office at 510 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.

Hogan reportedly escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 26. The Sheriff's Department began a massive manhunt to find Hogan, which reportedly involved the DPS, K9 units, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and many more.

Attempts to locate Hogan have so far been unsuccessful, according to authorities, and the search has continued since the escape.