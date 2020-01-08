Coryell County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing service dog

The sheriff's office is asking those in the Whispering Oaks area in Copperas Cove to keep an eye out for Roxy.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing service dog.

"If you live in or around the Whispering Oaks area in Copperas Cove, or know someone that does, please keep an eye out for this dog," the CCSO said in a Facebook post.

The dog's name is Roxy and the sheriff's office reports that she is a friendly dog and is "very much needed" by her owner.

Deputies have the area under "close patrol" in hopes of finding Roxy, the CCSO tells 6 News.

If you see her, you are asked to contact the Coryell County Sheriff's Office at 254-865-7201.