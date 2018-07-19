Fire crews from several different departments battled a growing wildfire in Coryell County Thursday. Crews got the first alarm call around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday for a fire near Harmon Road.

As of Thursday evening, the fire had burned 200 acres including two barns but no homes in the area.

“It really is just a very good condition for the fire to grow, bad for us because we have to chase it and put it out,” Copperas Cove Fire Department Deputy Chief Gary Young said.

The Texas Forest Service has been on scene to assist. Young said they are specialists in wild land firefighting and they can predict wind speed changes and know where the fire will move next.

One of the biggest challenges is getting to the fire. They often have to go though high brush or cut though fences.

“We’re driving trucks where trucks don’t normally get driven. We’re having to make our own roads,” Young said.

The Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, and Harker Heights fire departments were helping to fight the fire along with Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, the Fort Hood Fire Department, the Texas Forest Service and the United States Forest Service.

