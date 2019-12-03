WACO, Texas — A lawsuit was filed Jan. 30 by the family of a woman who died while in custody at the Coryell County Jail.

On March 11, the county's attorney filed an answer to the lawsuit denying any wrongdoing on its part.

The county's answer also asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Jailer Steven Lovelady is represented by two attorneys from the team representing the county, and they filed an answer to the suit as well.

Lovelady's answer denied the family's allegations "except as may be specifically admitted," the document said.

The answer said Lovelady was acting within the scope of his duties as a jailer when he was trying to restrain Page in her cell.

In the video of the incident, Lovelady was the jailer who appears to strike Page multiple times, according to an inquest hearing on the incident.

Coryell County Answer to Lawsuit | Complaint | Lawsuit On March 11, Coryell County's attorney filed an answer to a lawsuit from the family of a woman who died during a confrontation in her jail cell. The county denied any wrongdoing in the incident.

Coryell County jailer Steven Lovelady attorney Answer | Damages | Lawsuit Steven Lovelady was one of the jailers involved in an incident where a Coryell County Jail inmate died in her cell. This is his attorney's response to the lawsuit from the woman's family.

According to the family’s lawyer, Dean Malone, 46-year-old Kelli Page, was arrested and held in the jail in 2017.

Malone said in a news release that video showed that Page, who was obese and suffered from health issues, tapped on the window of her cell on Oct. 8, 2017 to get a guards attention. The release said Page was not acting in a violent or aggressive manner when two jailers enter the cell, sprayed her with OC spray and slammed her to the floor, the release said. The guards held Page face down and one put weight on her upper body while the other put weight on her lower body, which led to her death, the release said.

According to the release, Coryell County policies state that for an attempted cell extraction, there should be a team of at least five jailers and there were two in Page's case.

“It is commonly known among law enforcement and jail officers that placing a person in that position, especially one who is obese and has underlying health conditions, can lead to death. Kelli died as a result of the use of force,” Malone said in the release.

An autopsy report showed that Page had a body mass index of more than 35, the release said.

“Federal case law indicates that officers must take into account a person’s size when dealing with the person in a physical manner. The autopsy report indicated that Kelli was morbidly obese,” Malone said.

According to the release, a portion of the autopsy report said, “She was eventually restrained in a prone (face down) position with one officer putting force on her upper back region and another officer putting force on her buttocks/thighs until she became unresponsive.

“Based on the case history and autopsy findings, it is my opinion that Kelli Leanne Page, a 46-year-old female, died as a result of mechanical asphyxia in association with physical restraint. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis, and obesity likely contributed to the cause of death.”



The medical examiner listed homicide as Page’s cause of death, the release said.

“There is evidence indicating that Coryell County, while having a written cell extraction policy contemplating the use of at least five jailers, failed to adequately staff the jail and/or had a custom of not enforcing the policy. Coryell County had a constitutional obligation to Kelli, as a pre-trial detainee who had not been convicted of anything, to act reasonably when using any force with her. Kelli’s death was an unnecessary, tragic result of events that should have never happened. Hopefully, this lawsuit will provide justice to Kelli’s family and put other Texas jails on notice as to proper use of force with unconvicted prisoners,” Malone said.

Malone filed suit on behalf of the family in federal court in Waco.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Boyfriend speaks after woman killed by rock thrown from Temple overpass

Toddler dies in Houston-area fire after being left home alone by babysitter, fire officials say

NC mom walks in on man molesting her 7-year-old child, sheriff says

Judge dismisses part of former inmate's lawsuit against Milam County Sheriff, seven others