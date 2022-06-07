Coryell fire reported, size unknown at this time

There is no estimation on the size of the fire but one home was reportedly threatened

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Five different fire departments are on the scene of a fire in Coryell County near FM 107 east of 1829 cutoff, according to reports.

There is no estimation on the size of the fire but one home is being protected by fire personnel, according to Coryell County Emergency Management.

Reports near 700 West County Rd. describe south of the fire being about half a mile long. There are at least four aircrafts dropping water and one helicopter on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but reports say winds could be a factor.

6 News will keep you updated as more information is received.