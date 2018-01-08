On average, 37 children (ages 14 and under) die every year in hot vehicles according to national non-profit KidsAndCars.org, and the organization works to stop this trend with its National Heatstroke Prevention Day on July 31.

The organization provided multiple hints and tips to keep kids safe, but one of those suggestions could be complicated.

KidsAndCars.org asked people to carry resqme tools to be prepared to break kids out of a hot car if needed. All a user must do is press the tool against the edge of a window and a spring-released spike breaks it. These and other similar devices are small enough to fit on a key chain.

While some states have "Good Samaritan" laws to protect people who are willing to attempt this, Texas does not.

So, could a person get in legal trouble for breaking a window to rescue a child? Channel 6 asked the Temple Police Department.

"It's on a case by case basis but the absolute maximum (penalty) would be criminal mischief," Temple Police Spokeswoman Ellen Morton said.

Morton said that charge is classified as a Class B Misdemeanor. According to the Texas penal code, this is punishable by up to a $2000 fine and 180 days in jail. Morton said she did not believe a Temple officer would charge a person if they were truly working to rescue a child however.

"There would have to be something more than you were just looking at the child's safety," Morton said. "The highest priority is always to make sure the child or pet is safe."

Morton said the best course of action is still to call 911 first and describe the situation to the operator. She said the operator would also be able to advise a person what to do in that situation and give them an idea of how soon help would be en route, so a person should not break that window right away.

"It's not always going to be the best option," Morton said.

