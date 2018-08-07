Copperas Cove Police have advised local residents to be wary of any money they receive because of a recent increase in counterfeit circulation.

The department suggested inspecting money as soon as it's received to avoid being duped by a fake bill.

Signs a bill may be counterfeit include the absence of watermarks, misaligned printing, discoloration and paper with inconsistent textures.

Anyone who suspects they've been given a fake bill should never keep it. Instead, they are advised to turn the money in to local law enforcement with a description of the person who gave it.

