CAMERON, Texas —

Brandon Vansa of Pflugerville and his sister, who lives in Temple, both have young sons.

The cousins are staying with their grandparents in Cameron amongst the coronavirus outbreak and they decided to color pictures for people living at local nursing homes and private care centers.

Vansa posted on Facebook, “Within the chaos of the Corona epidemic, my mom has found something special to do with the boys. Since they are out of school, they are coloring cards and pictures for some of the residents at the nursing home. How sweet is this?! You can always find good in a situation if you want to!”

Also on KCENTV.com:

Waco mayor declares local state of disaster, closes all bars, theaters, large social gatherings

Where to find free lunches, activities during extended break in Central Texas

Three people found shot to death inside Killeen apartment