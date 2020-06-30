COVID-19 brings changes to safety measures at early voting locations

In McLennan County, election officials are having to follow new health guidelines to keep people safe.

WACO, Texas — Polling places have had to adapt due to COVID-19 and the recent increase in cases in Texas.

In McLennan County, election officials are having to follow new health guidelines to keep people safe.

"We're encouraging for the voters to wear the masks as well, and our workers will have the masks on and the gloves and we'll be sanitizing the machines in between voters,” said McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said. "We're also providing pens and pencils for voters to use so that they are not cross contaminating with each user that comes in to vote.”

There are 143,000 registered voters in McLennan County, but Van Wolfe said for runoff elections they only expect to see a turnout of about 5% to 10%.

However, they're still trying to maintain social distancing guidelines by placing tape on the floor and spreading out the voting machines.

"You may have to stand in line a little bit longer so that you can, you know, make sure that you don't have the polling places full of people,” Van Wolfe said.

Van Wolfe said she did not know if the new rules would be in place for the November elections, but for now they exist to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Dates and times of Early Voting are:

July 2, 2020 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 5 1 p.m – 6 p.m.

July 6-10 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

McLennan County Elections Administration Office

Records Building

214 North 4th Street, Suite 300

Waco, TX 76701

Robinson Community Center

106 W. Lyndale Avenue

Robinson, TX 76706

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Waco, TX 76704

Hewitt City Hall/Library

200 Patriot Court

Hewitt, TX 76643

Waco High School (Performing Arts Center)

2020 N. 42nd Street

Waco, TX 76710