COVID-19 brings changes to safety measures at early voting locations

WACO, Texas — Polling places have had to adapt due to COVID-19 and the recent increase in cases in Texas.
In McLennan County, election officials are having to follow new health guidelines to keep people safe.
"We're encouraging for the voters to wear the masks as well, and our workers will have the masks on and the gloves and we'll be sanitizing the machines in between voters,” said McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said. "We're also providing pens and pencils for voters to use so that they are not cross contaminating with each user that comes in to vote.”
There are 143,000 registered voters in McLennan County, but Van Wolfe said for runoff elections they only expect to see a turnout of about 5% to 10%.
However, they're still trying to maintain social distancing guidelines by placing tape on the floor and spreading out the voting machines.
"You may have to stand in line a little bit longer so that you can, you know, make sure that you don't have the polling places full of people,” Van Wolfe said.
Van Wolfe said she did not know if the new rules would be in place for the November elections, but for now they exist to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Dates and times of Early Voting are:
July 2, 2020 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
July 5 1 p.m – 6 p.m.
July 6-10 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Early Voting Locations:
McLennan County Elections Administration Office
Records Building
214 North 4th Street, Suite 300
Waco, TX 76701
Robinson Community Center
106 W. Lyndale Avenue
Robinson, TX 76706
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center
1020 Elm Avenue
Waco, TX 76704
Hewitt City Hall/Library
200 Patriot Court
Hewitt, TX 76643
Waco High School (Performing Arts Center)
2020 N. 42nd Street
Waco, TX 76710
For early voting locations in McLennan County click here.