COVID-19 disproportionately affecting Hispanic community in McLennan County

The Family Health Center and local leaders will host a virtual town hall Thursday at 6 p.m. to address the impact of COVID-19 on Hispanic communities.

WACO, Texas — In McLennan County, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the Hispanic community is being disproportionately affected, making up nearly 50% of all total cases.

Hector Sabido, a Waco city council member met virtually with Spanish-speaking faith leaders asking for their help to spread the word.

"The scary part to me is that most of the people that have been affected by those positive cases have been people from the Hispanic community,” Sabido said.

Dr. Iliana Newmann with the Waco Family Health Center said some of the reasons the Hispanic community is affected is due to language, immigration status, and financial resources. Dr. Newmann said those are not barriers at the Family Health Center and they also offer telehealth, but not many have used it.

"I have been very saddened by the fact that most of my Latino patients have not been able to access it,” Dr. Newmann said. “Sometimes it's technology issues and not having computers."

Fernando Arroyo, the Chief of Staff at the Family Health Center said it's time that people begin to take this virus seriously, especially the Hispanic community who it's affecting most.

"It's not fear, it's fact and it's important that we work as leaders in our community and share this information," Arroyo said.

Sabido doesn’t want people to live in fear, but instead wants everyone to take extra measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 within our communities and our families.

"The long-term goal to me is that we see the number of cases go down in our county, not only for the Hispanic community but just overall,” Sabido said.

Family Health Center: Waco, TX UPDATE ON CLINIC LOCATIONS* Family Health Center patients who are ... normally seen at the Austin Avenue Clinic will temporarily be seen at Meyer Center Community Clinic (1226 Washington Ave.). FHC patients who are normally seen at Bell's Hill Community Clinic will temporarily be seen at Elm Ave.

The Family Health Center along with council member Hector Sabido and other local leaders will host a virtual town hall Thursday at 6 p.m. to address the impact of COVID-19 on Hispanic communities on Facebook and WCCC.TV/LIVE as well.

For Waco Family Health Center locations, click here. To schedule an appointment, call 254-313-4610.