COVID-19 test availability expands from 200 to 500 per day in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The number of free COVID-19 tests available has expanded from 200 to 500 per day in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Officials say the test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab with results being available within 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test.

To qualify for testing you should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Officials say there should be no out-of-pocket cost to get tested. The expense for the test will be billed either to the individual's insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured.

Individuals are encouraged to check with their insurance provider to confirm before scheduling a test.

"No one will be turned away if they do not have insurance, " said officials.

Officials said registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 1-833-213-0643.

Monday through Wednesday

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Waco I.S.D. Stadium

Entrance #2 on New Road

1401 S. New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

Thursday through Friday

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

McLennan Community College

Community Services

Parking lot M

4601 N. 19th St., Waco. TX 76708

Saturday

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

McLennan Community College

Community Services

Parking lot M